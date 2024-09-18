Melissa Dawson says Paralympics inspire understanding and recognition of athletes with disabilities.
24% of New Zealanders identify with having a disability, promoting important community conversations.
The Paralympic team achieved nine medals, including gold for Anna Grimaldi in the women’s 200mT47.
Experts hope the Paralympics will inspire conversations about disability after showcasing athletes’ abilities.
“Every spectator will have left the stadium witnessing what is humanly possible and understanding disability a whole lot more,” said head of engagement and impact at Paralympics New Zealand, Melissa Dawson.
“This is what we are aiming to continue to harness in New Zealand.”
Dawson said Paralympics New Zealand wants people to recognise these athletes for their abilities.