“The Paralympics provide a global platform for athletes with disabilities to showcase their skills and prove that people with disabilities are equally as capable at excelling at the highest level.”

Anna Grimaldi of New Zealand celebrates winning gold in the women's 200m T47 in Paris this year. Photo / Getty Images

Statistics show 24% of New Zealanders identify with having a disability and the Paralympics create conversations that improve community advocacy, Marcus Jones of Disability Sport Auckland said.

He said the youngest athletes at Disability Sport Auckland look to those Paralympians as motivation, “much like an able-bodied athlete would”.

William Stedman, who earned silver in the 400m in Paris, said New Zealand’s support was “amazing” as he reflected on his journey to becoming a Paralympian.

“Watching the 2012 Paralympics was so inspiring to me and was what kick-started my Paralympic journey,” he said. “It’s the biggest sporting event that all para-athletes want to compete at.”

New Zealand's William Stedman is a five-time Paralympic medallist after winning silver in the 400m at this year's event. Photo / Getty Images

Dawson said speaking openly about disability opens doors for people living with a disability.

“We want people to talk positively about disability, to ask questions, to be able to understand a little bit more,” she said.

“Those conversations are what Paralympians want people to have.”

Of his younger self, Stedman said he “wouldn’t believe that I am now a five-time Paralympic medallist”.

The country’s Paralympic team finished with nine medals. Those included four bronze, four silver, and one gold won by Anna Grimaldi in the women’s 200m T47.

In total, 2,819,200 people watched the Olympic Games throughout New Zealand. In seven days, the Paralympics reached 200,800 accounts through TVNZ.