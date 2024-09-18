Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

New Zealand experts hope 2024 Paralympics inspire conversations about disability

By Mary O'Sullivan
nzme·
2 mins to read
When Mitch Joynt’s leg went through a wood chipper, little did he know it would set him on a path to glory. Kea Kids News reporter Robbie finds out the gory details.
  • Melissa Dawson says Paralympics inspire understanding and recognition of athletes with disabilities.
  • 24% of New Zealanders identify with having a disability, promoting important community conversations.
  • The Paralympic team achieved nine medals, including gold for Anna Grimaldi in the women’s 200m T47.

Experts hope the Paralympics will inspire conversations about disability after showcasing athletes’ abilities.

“Every spectator will have left the stadium witnessing what is humanly possible and understanding disability a whole lot more,” said head of engagement and impact at Paralympics New Zealand, Melissa Dawson.

“This is what we are aiming to continue to harness in New Zealand.”

Dawson said Paralympics New Zealand wants people to recognise these athletes for their abilities.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“The Paralympics provide a global platform for athletes with disabilities to showcase their skills and prove that people with disabilities are equally as capable at excelling at the highest level.”

Anna Grimaldi of New Zealand celebrates winning gold in the women's 200m T47 in Paris this year. Photo / Getty Images
Anna Grimaldi of New Zealand celebrates winning gold in the women's 200m T47 in Paris this year. Photo / Getty Images

Statistics show 24% of New Zealanders identify with having a disability and the Paralympics create conversations that improve community advocacy, Marcus Jones of Disability Sport Auckland said.

He said the youngest athletes at Disability Sport Auckland look to those Paralympians as motivation, “much like an able-bodied athlete would”.

William Stedman, who earned silver in the 400m in Paris, said New Zealand’s support was “amazing” as he reflected on his journey to becoming a Paralympian.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Watching the 2012 Paralympics was so inspiring to me and was what kick-started my Paralympic journey,” he said. “It’s the biggest sporting event that all para-athletes want to compete at.”

New Zealand's William Stedman is a five-time Paralympic medallist after winning silver in the 400m at this year's event. Photo / Getty Images
New Zealand's William Stedman is a five-time Paralympic medallist after winning silver in the 400m at this year's event. Photo / Getty Images

Dawson said speaking openly about disability opens doors for people living with a disability.

“We want people to talk positively about disability, to ask questions, to be able to understand a little bit more,” she said.

“Those conversations are what Paralympians want people to have.”

Of his younger self, Stedman said he “wouldn’t believe that I am now a five-time Paralympic medallist”.

The country’s Paralympic team finished with nine medals. Those included four bronze, four silver, and one gold won by Anna Grimaldi in the women’s 200m T47.

In total, 2,819,200 people watched the Olympic Games throughout New Zealand. In seven days, the Paralympics reached 200,800 accounts through TVNZ.

Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport