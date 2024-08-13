Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

New Zealand embraces sports diplomacy to boost global influence

Luke Kirkness
By
5 mins to read
Dame Lisa Carrington’s feats in Paris have added a new chapter to her already incredible legacy. Video / NZ Herald

One of New Zealand’s most prominent sports-business figures has been named in a new role to leverage the country’s sporting success on a global scale.

Former Black Sticks captain and Sport New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Sport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport