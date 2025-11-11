Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Opinion
Home / Sport / Netball / Silver Ferns

Louisa Wall: How Netball NZ failed Dame Noeline Taurua and natural justice - Opinion

Opinion by
LockerRoom
5 mins to read

Dame Noeline Taurua talks to NZ Herald’s Nathan Limm about being stood down and subsequently reinstated as Silver Ferns coach.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • Dame Noeline Taurua faced a flawed process and biased narrative from Netball NZ.
  • The cultural review involved only seven players, leading to questions about its validity.
  • Taurua’s reputation was harmed without due process, highlighting issues in New Zealand’s sports governance.

Louisa Wall for LockerRoom

When history looks back on this period of New Zealand netball, it will not remember a difficult coach or a combative standoff. It will remember how a decorated Māori woman leader, Dame Noeline Taurua, was subjected to a flawed process and a one-sided public

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save