ANZ Premiership final result: Northern Mystics beat Central Pulse in one-goal thriller

The Northern Mystics celebrate after beating the Central Pulse 54-53 to claim the ANZ Premiership title. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

The Northern Mystics have won back-to-back ANZ Premiership netball titles, with a dramatic last-ditch goal from Silver Fern Grace Nweke giving them a 54-53 win over the Central Pulse in Wellington.

The Pulse had led for much of the final five minutes but the Mystics drew level late and then Nweke slotted the goal at her second attempt.

It is the third title for the Mystics, after winning last year and in 2021.

“That game was just crazy,” a tearful Nweke told Sky Sport.

The match was a physically intensive, high-energy one, with the lead swapping numerous times – and it also had its controversy, with Mystics goalkeeper Phoenix Karaka ordered from the court early in the final quarter for two minutes after an illegal challenge on Whitney Souness, who had earlier had to leave the court herself with blood pouring from an eyebrow.

The Mystics were quicker to get into gear than a nervy-looking Pulse outfit, with Peta Toeava firing in some impressive shots to shooter Nweke. By the end of the first quarter, they held a 14-9 lead.

They started the second quarter well, but the Pulse spurred into action during a run of play in which Souness suffered that head clash with Michaela Sokolich-Beatson. They levelled up at 23-23, but Nweke had the final say and the Mystics led 27-25 at halftime.

It was goal-for-goal in the third quarter, with the teams swapping the lead before Filda Vui slotted a goal after Catherine Hall forced a turnover to make it 42-41 to the Mystics heading into the final quarter.

Souness had returned to the court to large cheers from her home crowd during the third quarter, taking over from Maddy Gordon at centre.

The final quarter was again incredibly close, but it was the Mystics who had the final say.

- RNZ


