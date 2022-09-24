Goal defence Latanya Wilson was one of few top tier players who turned out for Jamaica in New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Goal defence Latanya Wilson was one of few top tier players who turned out for Jamaica in New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

World Netball is launching an investigation into the Jamaican netball team after the side failed to arrive in New Zealand on time for the Taini Jamison Trophy.

By not receiving their visa paperwork on time, the Sunshine Girls forced the series to be delayed and shortened to two tests, and they fielded what resembled a 'C' team, making a mockery out of the series.

Head coach Connie Francis even listed herself on the team sheet as one of three substitutes, along with former Adelaide Thunderbirds shooter Carla Borrego and former Queensland Firebirds shooter Romelda Aiken-George, who had her first child only six weeks ago.

Francis played more than 120 internationals for Jamaica, but her last appearance was in 2003.

However, she didn't have any options. Goal shoot Jhaniele Fowler and goal keep Shamera Stirling didn't get on the plane due what were said to be in-person university commitments, and three other members of the silver medal-winning side at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games were ruled out with injuries. Five other players didn't make it on the plane due to the visa issues.

As a result, it was always clear what the outcome of the series was going to be.

A rather green Silver Ferns side dominated the depleted Sunshine Girls, winning by 25 goals in the first test and 40 in the second.

World Netball is investigating, but chief executive Clare Briegal sympathises with Jamaica.

"There was no intention on the path of Jamaica for this to happen. They were thrilled to have the opportunity to play in New Zealand. They were genuinely shocked by the time it's taken to get those visas, and you can hear it in all of the interviews they have had."

Briegal isn't pointing the finger solely at the Sunshine Girls administrative staff. She can understand the errors in a travel climate undergoing a Covid adjustment.

"It's very challenging getting around the world right now. The visa issues that have been experienced by Jamaica are happening all the time. Also the availability of flights is a big issue.

"We are operating in new territory since Covid."

Despite being empathetic towards Jamaica's issues, Briegal acknowledges that it's not a good look for the sport.

"We want to take it through step by step because the stakes are high for netball internationally now. We have demanded television coverage, we want to be in the big venues, we want our athletes to shine on the world stage. With that opportunity comes the responsibility of making sure we deliver on behalf of all stakeholders."

Netball New Zealand has been put through the ringer over the past week. Not only have they worked tirelessly to reschedule the entire series, they'll also suffer a big financial blow after having to cover many costs for Jamaica, and for refunding thousands of tickets.

Briegal says Netball New Zealand have gone above and beyond to support Jamaica.

"They've been problem solving, creative thinking and using their resources, which they've been sharing with Jamaica. There is this camaraderie and willingness to work together. Compete on the court, but off court we're in it together.

"We will get through this."