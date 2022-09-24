Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Netball: World Netball CEO sympathises with Jamaica after Silver Ferns farce

By
3 mins to read
Goal defence Latanya Wilson was one of few top tier players who turned out for Jamaica in New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

Goal defence Latanya Wilson was one of few top tier players who turned out for Jamaica in New Zealand. Photo / Photosport

World Netball is launching an investigation into the Jamaican netball team after the side failed to arrive in New Zealand on time for the Taini Jamison Trophy.

By not receiving their visa paperwork on time,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.