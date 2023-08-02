Ameliaranne Ekenasio (Captain) of New Zealand Silver Ferns during the Netball World Cup match between South Africa and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Coach Dame Noeline Taurua is defending her Silver Ferns after their World Cup encounter with South Africa ended in a shock 48-all draw in Cape Town.

Although New Zealand remain favourites to advance from Group G alongside Jamaica to the final four, the result puts pressure on them to beat the Sunshine Girls tonight.

If they lose, and South Africa beats Uganda, their fate will hinge on goal difference.

The Silver Ferns looked in control against the Proteas, winning the first and second quarters for a five-goal lead at halftime before the hosts surged back into the contest.

New Zealand conceded an intercept with 20 seconds to play, leaving South Africa goal attack Nichole Taljaard to shoot the equaliser from two metres out on fulltime.

Taurua is refusing to lay blame.

“I think there were areas that people could’ve done better but I thought they rose to the occasion. I thought it was a really good game.

“It always comes down to certain moments that do happen. We had ball in hand. With that last centre pass, we probably had 30 seconds which we could’ve drained that clock, but didn’t.”

Captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio said they must all take responsibility for the concession of a four-goal lead in the final quarter.

“That one moment, that ball went. But you can count back to so many moments. Everybody can own one of those moments. So we’re not going to hang on that one, at all.”

Whitney Souness of New Zealand (R) and Phumza Maweni of South Africa. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The Silver Ferns also contended with a thunderous Cape Town crowd which only got louder as the match tightened.

Ekenasio admits it was difficult to communicate on court, but they had strategies to deal with it.

“For us, it was about being really united. If we couldn’t do it because we couldn’t hear each other, it came down to physical touch, looking each other in the eyes and those kinds of things. Something that we still need to continue to grow.”

New Zealand will have a quick sleep before making rapid adjustments ahead of tonight’s heavyweight fixture with Jamaica.

Taurua has outlined their desired improvements.

“We’re getting enough ball. Defensively we’ve got to be able to take it through. Probably be a bit more purposeful in our lines that we’re presenting to each other. We still have to take the body on or take the line a bit better. When we do that, we’re effective.”

The Silver Ferns are drawing on the heartbreak of the 2019 Commonwealth Games semifinal loss to Jamaica in their preparation.

Just three of the current Jamaican players were involved in last year’s farcical tour which New Zealand swept.

Taurua said starting fast will be crucial.

“They hit hard right from the start and we coughed up the first couple of balls. So that’s something we’ve been talking about and working on and I think we’re actually tracking nicely in that respect. But it’s going to be pure discipline and our ability to fight for every ball.”