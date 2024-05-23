AVIS Magic players Ivana Rowland (from left), Georgia Takarangi and Georgie Edgecombe at FMG Stadium Waikato on Thursday. Photo / Jesse Wood

AVIS Magic players Ivana Rowland (from left), Georgia Takarangi and Georgie Edgecombe at FMG Stadium Waikato on Thursday. Photo / Jesse Wood

In a lead-up to their home clashes this weekend, the Gallagher Chiefs and Avis Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic have swapped sports for an afternoon.

Thursday morning’s captain’s run at FMG Stadium Waikato saw Chiefs players Sione Ahio, Rameka Poihipi and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi take on Magic players Georgie Edgecombe, Erena Mikaere, Ivana Rowland and Georgia Takarangi in a duel of the two sports.

Chiefs lock Naitoa Ah Kuoi and Mikaere even showed off some dance moves.

The two crews first kicked soft netballs between the goalposts before shooting hoops.

The event was attended by many young fans and families who prepared for the Chiefs’ match against the Hurricanes on Friday night and the Magic’s game against the Central Pulse on Saturday.

For the Chiefs, it was the culmination of a strong week in the community, after having visited several Waikato schools.

Tahuriorangi, a former All Black halfback, said it was important to appreciate the local fans.

“We know how much these fans love us and we want to show that appreciation by getting out to our communities and showing that we have each other’s backs,” he said.

“It’s close to a packed-out stadium so we couldn’t ask for much more but if you’re not coming, we hope that you show your support by getting a ticket or getting around the TV, staying warm and getting behind the boys.

“Trust that we’ll be out there giving it our all. We’re going to be doing it for the fans too and we appreciate all the support.”

Sione Ahio watches on as Gallagher Chiefs teammate Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi takes a shot at the netball hoop. AVIS Magic and Gallagher Chiefs at FMG Stadium Waikato on Thursday. Photo / Jesse Wood

Magic in-circle defender Takarangi said she used to be a fan herself.

“I’ve always been a big Magic and Chiefs supporter with my whānau so it means a lot to play all of my netball career with Magic,” she said.

“Netball and rugby are such key sports in New Zealand. We really enjoy the support at home games and it’s like our eighth [or 16th] player bringing us over the line - it’s something you can’t put a price on.”

Edgecombe, a former St Peter’s Cambridge school head girl, said she could identify with the fans as well.

“I used to sit in the stands at Magic games and hope that one day I could play one game, to be in my fourth season is awesome.”

The day before the captain’s run was Club Day for the Chiefs, where the players wore their club’s colours during training, before venturing into the community.

Liam Coombes-Fabling, Samipeni Finau, Xavier Roe, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Kaleb Trask visited Te Awamutu Marist where they played games, ran a skills session and signed memorabilia for Te Awamutu Marist’s Junior Rugby members.

Chiefs halfback Xavier Roe Samipeni Finau facilitates a game for Te Awamutu Marist junior players at Castleton Park on Wednesday. Teammate Liam Coombes-Fabling is in the background. Photo / Jesse Wood

The club also received 50 tickets to the Chiefs vs Hurricanes match.

At the same time, Hamilton Burr was in Tokoroa with Southern United Junior Rugby Club.

“Fortunate to have Chiefs and Waikato forward Hamilton Burr with us this afternoon running a coaching session with our junior rugby coaches and players,” a post on the Southern United Rugby Football Club Facebook page said.

“It’s evident Hami has a great desire to give back to grassroots rugby and we’re truly appreciative of your time and knowledge. Your insights shared will serve our coaches and players well and our club would like to thank you for coming down.”

These events follow last week’s visit to Cambridge’s Goodwood School where Burr, Trask and Gideon Wrampling spent some time with the kids.

The Gallagher Chiefs face the Hurricanes at FMG Stadium Waikato at 7.05pm on Friday. Head to chiefs.flicket.co.nz for tickets.

Chiefs country unions Thames Valley and King Country play a curtain raiser match at 4.05pm.

The Avis Magic vs Central Pulse match starts at 4pm on Saturday at Mercury Baypark Arena, Tauranga. Visit netballmagic.co.nz/magic/tickets for tickets.

Jesse Wood is a multimedia journalist based in Te Awamutu. He joined the Te Awamutu Courier and NZME in 2020.