YMP (1)'s Atu Mangu is confronted by a Whāngārā Old Girls player in Premier Grade netball. YMP (1) face their second team at the YMCA tomorrow while defending champions Whāngārā have the weekend off after playing on Wednesday.

Waikohu continued their winning ways while Horouta made a strong statement as round two of Premier Grade netball got under way with midweek games at the YMCA on Wednesday night.

Both Gisborne Pak’nSave competition clashes were won convincingly.

Claydens Waikohu Prem 1, unbeaten this season, powered to a 64-40 victory over Gisborne Girls’ High School Senior A, then TR Builds Horouta Koura cruised past defending champions Whāngārā Old Girls 52-31.

The scores were quite close until halftime. From there, the victors piled on the pressure and the scoreline ballooned.

Waikohu led 15-11, 29-19 and 48-28 into each break.

Their goal circle defenders, Alex Sinclair, Humaria Higgins and Arahia Tuhua, made life difficult for the GGHS shooters. They hunted in unison and created many turnovers.

At the other end, Waikohu’s attackers delivered the ball at speed through the court and into their shooters. They effectively used the high lob into Marcia Beale.

The students played well at times, and in the second quarter their woman-on-woman defence helped keep the deficit to 10.

However, the relentless pressure from Waikohu ultimately wore them down.

Horouta Koura led Whāngārā throughout - 10-6, 23-15 and 36-25 - en route to a comfortable win.

It was goal-for-goal in the first quarter.

Both teams’ goal circle defenders - Horouta’s Mia Reeves and Lucretia Taitapanui and Whāngārā's Ashley Osbourne and Joaquina Kaa - worked tirelessly for the whole hour to secure tips and intercepts.

Only eight goals separated the sides at halftime but Horouta tightened their defence through the court, pressured Whāngārā into errors and capitalised on the turnovers.

Premier action continues tomorrow from 9am at the Y when Character Roofing YMP (2) take on Tūranga FM YMP 1.

YMP 2 have been displaying good skills but not for the full game.

They will need to bring their “A” game when they meet the club’s “A” team who have been playing well.

YMP 1 won comfortably the last time those two met.

Premier newcomers East Coast Roofing Old Girls Whāngārā open their account at 11am against GGHS Snr A.

Only one goal separated these teams when they met in the Challenge Round - OG Whāngārā winning after the score was tied at halftime and three-quarter time.

Another close contest is expected.

Over the road at Victoria Domain, the other senior grades start their round two games while school teams - years 5 and 6, intermediate and secondary - continue their competitions.











