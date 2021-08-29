Netball: Silver Ferns tests to be shown free-to-air

Maia Wilson and the rest of the Silver Ferns. Photo / Photosport

The Silver Ferns' upcoming internationals will be free-to-air following a partnership announced between Sky and TVNZ.

The Silver Ferns will play three matches against the England Roses in September and four matches against the Australian Diamonds in October.

Sky will broadcast all Silver Ferns matches live on Sky Sport and under the partnership with TVNZ, the Australian matches will also be simulcast live and free on TVNZ 2, and the England matches will be delayed on TVNZ 2.

"Along with our partners at Netball New Zealand we want to showcase the Silver Ferns to the largest audience possible, encouraging engagement and growth of the game in New Zealand," Sophie Moloney, Sky CEO said.

"We have a strong commitment to women's sport, and we value our privileged role in showcasing female athletes competing and achieving right across New Zealand sport, from the grassroots to the highest level.

"Netball is a key offering on Sky Sport and has long been enjoyed by our customers across our platforms, including Sky Box, streaming and free-to-air on Prime. Partnering with TVNZ for the Silver Ferns internationals this year is part of our commitment to bringing outstanding women's sport to the homes of even more Kiwis.

Netball NZ chief executive Jennie Wyllie said this was a great show of commitment to women's sport in NZ.

"We are thrilled to have Netball featured on both SKY and TVNZ, this is an important part of our strategy of reaching the largest audiences possible, encouraging engagement and growth of the game in New Zealand and showcasing our Silver Ferns," she said.