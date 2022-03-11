The Mystics are the team to beat once again in 2022. Photo / Photosport

With the ANZ Premiership starting today, Newstalk ZB netball reporter Kate Wells looks at the prospects for all the teams.

Northern Mystics

Captain: Sulu Fitzpatrick

Coach: Helene Wilson

Prediction: First

The Northern Mystics will again be a force in 2022. The Auckland side will go into the season with confidence, having won their maiden Premiership title last year. They have flair, experience and power in each third. They've kept most of their winning squad, apart from shooter Bailey Mes, who has moved to the Magic. Defender Michaela Sokolich-Beatson returns after recovering from two ruptured Achilles tendons and is joined by Phoenix Karaka following the birth of her daughter in late 2020.

Northern Stars

Captain: Maia Wilson

Coach: Kiri Wills

Prediction: Second

The Stars started strongly in 2021 but failed to fire at the business end of the season. This year, they've regained foundation players Kayla Johnson and Holly Fowler, with Oceane Maihi moving to the Magic. There's no shortage of talent at the defensive end, with Anna Harrison, Elle Temu, Johnson and Fowler, as well as wing defence Lisa Mather.

Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic

Captain: Samantha Winders

Coach: Mary-Jane Araroa

Prediction: Fourth

Expect to see a different Magic side this year after a dismal 2021. It's a new team, with Mary-Jane Araroa taking over as head coach from Amigene Metcalfe. Shooter Bailey Mes joins the team and she could run out at wing attack. Silver Ferns skipper Ameliaranne Ekenasio has moved from the Central Pulse, as well as midcourter Claire Kersten who will make a great combination with captain Samantha Winders. The defensive end has taken a hit, with Katrina Rore's availability uncertain after she announced last week she's expecting her second child. Joining Erene Mikaere in defence is Oceane Maihi, who departed the Stars.

Central Pulse

Captain: Kelly Jury and Tiana Metuarau

Coach: Yvette McCausland-Durie

Prediction: Fifth

The Pulse have lost a wealth of experience after the departures of Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Katrina Rore and Claire Kersten. But they've picked up some handy players from across the ditch – with former Magic defender Kristiana Manu'a joining from the Giants, and Binnian Hunt from the Sunshine Coast Lightning. Also joining the side is young shooter Amelia Walmsley fresh out of Howick College, following a cameo for the Mainland Tactix in 2021. Tiana Metuarau also returns after a year down south. It's a talented but youthful bunch, but they may be missing some old heads to get them through crucial games. The defensive combination of Kelly Jury and Manu'a could create some havoc, having worked together under Julie Fitzgerald at the Magic in 2016.

Mainland Tactix

Captain: Kimiora Poi

Coach: Marianne Delaney-Hoshek

Prediction: Sixth

The Tactix don't look to have what it takes to be a top-four team in 2022. Defender Kelera Nawai comes into the Canterbury side after a year at the Pulse, as well as Kate Lloyd who has spent time in the league previously with the Tactix and Magic. But the loss of Jane Watson to pregnancy is huge. They're also lacking depth on the bench, which could be testing with Covid-19 still a major factor.

Southern Steel

Captain: Shannon Saunders

Coach: Reinga Bloxham

Prediction: Third

The Steel were a pleasant surprise in 2021 and it will be interesting to see what they produce on court this season. Skipper Shannon Saunders was last season's standout player and the competition's best wing attack — her leadership and experience are excellent. The additions of former Mystics shooter Saviour Tui and defender Kate Burley will hugely benefit the side, with Tui's accurate shot and Burley's determination to the fore. Having England shooter George Fisher back for another year is a big boost, and she'll be looking to build towards the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.