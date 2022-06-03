Central Pulse midcourter Maddy Gordon was in top form. Photo / photosport.nz

Central Pulse 58

Northern Mystics 40

The Central Pulse will host the ANZ Premiership grand final after consigning the Northern Mystics to a fourth straight defeat at Trusts Arena tonight.

The two sides came into the clash level on points in second place, knowing the victor would overtake the Northern Stars on goal percentage to seal the minor premiership.

And despite a much-changed Mystics putting together a strong start, a superior and settled Pulse team rarely looked like letting that prize slip from their grasp.

"A lot of people wrote us off at the start of the season and picked us to come sixth," said defender Kelly Jury. "So to finish off the round robin in first is pretty special."

The Pulse will now have a week to prepare for a home grand final next Sunday, when they will attempt to make it three titles in four seasons.

The Mystics, on the other hand, have to quickly recover for an elimination final against the Stars at Pulman Arena on Wednesday - and hope that Grace Nweke can recover in time to feature.

Leading the way for most of the campaign, the Mystics have not won since Nweke suffered an ankle injury against the Tactix on May 14, a slide that saw them lose top spot and home advantage in the finals.

The Mystics averaged 64.1 goals per game with Nweke and, after another underwhelming attacking display tonight, have averaged only 43.3 goals without their star goal shoot.

That worrying trend looked like it could change in the first half against the Pulse. Despite having little time to train together due to Covid disruptions, the Mystics' new combinations were clicking as they built an early four-goal lead.

The Pulse inevitably hit back, with Maddy Gordon helping her side capitalise on turnovers, and eventually took a 26-22 edge into halftime.

With Grace Namana competing well against Jury and making 19 of her 21 shots, it seemed as if the Mystics had found an answer to their attacking woes.

But coach Helene Wilson subbed out Namana at halftime and handed defender Phoenix Karaka the goal-shoot bib, a move that allowed the Pulse to pull clear in a dominant third quarter.

The Mystics fell away at both ends after the halftime break as the visitors compiled a 17-6 advantage in the period, turning the fourth quarter into little more than a procession.

"They started really well and it was close leading into the second half," Jury said. "But we came out in that third quarter really firing."

Central Pulse 58 (Aliyah Dunn 37/41, Tiana Metuarau 17/21)Northern Mystics 40 (Grace Namana 32/37, Monica Falkner 5/6)

Halftime: 26-22