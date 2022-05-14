Mystics midcourter Claire O'Brien in action against the Magic. Photo / photosport.nz

The combined Australian and New Zealand netball competition diverged in 2016 but the opportunity to experience the Kiwi style of play is still enticing for young Australian netballers.

That was certainly true for Sydney-born Mystics midcourter Claire O'Brien, who signed for the Auckland club last year as a training partner before finding herself taking the court in the grand final as her new side triumphed.

After spending the majority of her playing career in Australia, including stints with the New South Wales Swifts and Giants in the Super League, O'Brien hasn't shied away from the new challenges that a shift across the ditch brought.

"Just that little bit of experience of being in that sort of elite league makes the transition easier because you sort of know what to expect," the 25-year-old said.

"Coming to New Zealand, it's a completely different style, so there was lots of 'new' already. But in terms of playing at that level, it was cool to have that under my belt."

It's a transition made easier by the addition of smart teammates such as fellow midcourters Peta Toeava and Tayla Earle, who O'Brien has traded bibs with throughout the season.

O'Brien credits their team culture as a huge part of the Mystics' consistently successful performances that helped them to clinch their first premiership title last year, and they look well on their way to claiming another in 2022, sitting atop the table after 11 games.

"I feel like we're constantly growing and offering what we can to each other which is helping grow us as a team.

"Just the nature of our team, we're quite supportive. We are all pushing each other at training and having that experience around you as well is only helping your teammates."

And for O'Brien, a specialised wing attack, pulling on the centre bib in the ANZ Premiership is all part of the learning experience.

"I'm not very familiar with the centre position, so I've still got a lot of work there in that position but I am enjoying it, it's a different feel.

"It's something I can keep improving on and I'm able to develop in that area as well so it's been a cool opportunity to grow that part of my game."

It's an opportunity she's grabbing with both hands, after suffering an Achilles rupture in 2018. After not expecting to get a great deal of court time last year for the Mystics - let alone in the grand final - O'Brien has already played in all but one of the Mystics' games this season and looks on track to double the number of minutes played last season.

"I feel like when you're playing you get to practise the things that you've been doing at training so it's cool. I'm relishing the opportunities and it's been lots of fun as well with the group that we have."