Ja Morant put up an epic shot in an NBA buzzer-beater. Video / Memphis Grizzlies via Twitter

Ja Morant put up an epic shot in an NBA buzzer-beater. Video / Memphis Grizzlies via Twitter

Memphis Grizzlies centre Steven Adams has once again sent NBA fans wild after an incredible assist for one of the best buzzer-beaters of the season.

With just 0.4 seconds left in the second quarter in the Grizzlies' clash against the Spurs, Adams threw a massive, one-handed pass from one end of the court to the other to find teammate Ja Morant, who completed the play with his own bit of magic.

The play counted thanks to Morant's quick catch-and-shoot, which put the Grizzlies up 68-58 at halftime.

The Kiwi big man's 92-foot dime was also reportedly an NBA record for the longest assist in the league's history.

Steven Adams in action. Photo / AP

Video of the play quickly went viral on social media, with some fans comparing Adams' pass to that of an NFL quarterback, while others simply marveled at his pass and Morant's finish.

NBA analyst and podcaster Bill Simmons called it "one of the 10 most insane inbounds plays ever".

"It almost looks CGI'ed," Simmons added on Twitter.

This is one of the 10 most insane inbounds plays ever. It almost looks CGI’ed. pic.twitter.com/uMlGEfTGyh — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) March 1, 2022

I'm only halfway joking when I say that Steven Adams could probably start at QB for 6-7 NFL teams if he really wanted to. — Grizzly Bear Blues (@sbnGrizzlies) March 1, 2022

UNREAL BUZZER BEATER BY JA 🚨 pic.twitter.com/ngxXk8w5xM — ESPN (@espn) March 1, 2022

It isn't the first time Adams has gone viral this season, with the Kiwi getting wide praise for his strength and temperament earlier this year after breaking up a fight during a game.

The Grizzlies ended up beating the Spurs 118-105, with Adams contributing four points, five assists and 14 rebounds.

But the star of the day was Morant, who shot a game-high 52 points, including a sensational poster dunk in the second quarter, along with seven rebounds and two assists.