Miami Heat centre Bam Adebayo drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Photo / AP

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Damian Lillard added 32 and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Miami Heat 131-124 on Tuesday night and clinch a home quarterfinal game in the NBA In-Season Tournament.

Khris Middleton scored 17, Malik Beasley had 16 and Brook Lopez added 12 for the Bucks, who won East Group B with a 4-0 record.

They’ll host wild-card New York on either December 4 or 5, with East Group C winner Boston going to Group A winner Indiana for the other quarterfinal before the Final Four in Las Vegas.

Bam Adebayo scored 31 points for the Heat, who got 21 from Kyle Lowry and 20 from Josh Richardson. Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Caleb Martin each scored 14 and Duncan Robinson added 13 for the Heat.

Miami was without Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Haywood Highsmith (back); Butler averaged 37.6 points in Miami’s five-game ouster of Milwaukee in last season’s playoffs, with games of 56 and 42 in the final two matchups of that series.

The Bucks lost Pat Connaughton to a sprained right ankle late in the second quarter.

Lowry made a three-pointer with 3:25 left to put Miami up 118-115, but the Bucks finished on a 16-6 run. Lillard made three free throws with 1:03 remaining to help put the game out of reach, following a foul call against Richardson and a technical assessed to Heat coach Erik Spoelstra.

They had two separate 7-for-8 shooting stretches later in the half, and a 40-point second quarter helped Miami go into the break up 62-59. The lead reached five points in the second half, before Milwaukee rallied.

Mark Cuban reportedly working on $5.6 billion sale of Dallas Mavericks to Sands casino family

A person with knowledge of the talks says Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is working on a deal to sell a majority stake in the NBA franchise to the family that runs the Las Vegas Sands casino company. The agreement would be in the valuation range of US$3.5 billion ($5.6b) and take weeks for the league to process. Cuban would retain control of basketball operations in the deal. The family of Miriam Adelson, widow of billionaire casino magnate Sheldon Adelson, has announced it’s selling $3.2 billion of her shares to buy an unspecified professional sports team.

NBA scores today

Donovan Mitchell scores 40 as Cavaliers finish In-Season tourney play with 128-105 win over Hawks

Donovan Mitchell scored 40 points, Evan Mobley added 17 and a career-high 19 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers completed pool play in the NBA In-Season Tournament with a 128-105 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavs finished 3-1 and in second place in East Group A. They had to win to have any chance of capturing a wild-card entry, but needed four other teams to lose and fell short of advancing because of point differential tiebreakers. De’Andre Hunter scored 18 to lead the Hawks, who went 1-3 in the tourney. Trae Young added 13 on 3 of 14 shooting and had 10 assists.

Knicks rout Hornets, earn wild-card spot in East to advance in the In-Season Tournament

Julius Randle had 25 points and 20 rebounds, RJ Barrett scored 16 points, and the New York Knicks advanced to the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament with a 115-91 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night. The Knicks missed their chance to win Group B when the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Miami Heat to finish unbeaten in pool play. But the Knicks took the wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference by tiebreaker because of their point differential in the preliminary round. The Knicks will visit the Bucks, the East’s No. 1 seed, either Monday or Tuesday. Reserves Immanuel Quickley scored 23 points and Josh Hart chipped in 17 as the New York bench outscored Charlotte’s 50-35.

Despite 115-103 win over Raptors, Nets knocked out of Tournament

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 115-103 win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night to win their third straight, but were knocked out of the NBA In-Season Tournament. Mikal Bridges scored 22 points, Cameron Johnson and Royce O’Neale had 18 apiece, and Nic Claxton chipped in with 15. Brooklyn entered the last day of tournament group play needing to win by at least 15 points and for the Celtics to beat Chicago by less than 21 in order to clinch Group C and advance to the knockout round of the inaugural tournament. Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes had 17 each for the Raptors and Gary Trent Jr. finished with 15 off the bench. Dennis Schroder added 14, Chris Boucher contributed 13 and OG Anunoby had 10.

Jaylen Brown scores 30 points as Celtics pound Bulls 124-97 and advance in the In-Season Tournament

Jaylen Brown scored 30 points, Jayson Tatum had 21 and the Boston Celtics routed the Chicago Bulls 124-97 on Tuesday night to advance to the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Celtics won a three-team tiebreaker with Orlando and Brooklyn via point differential to take Group C and earn the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. They will visit the No. 2 Indiana Pacers next week. The Celtics made a season-high 21 3-pointers, getting four each from Al Horford and Jrue Holiday. All five Boston starters scored in double figures.

Timberwolves top Thunder 106-103 despite Edwards injury with big all-around game by Gobert

Rudy Gobert had 17 points, 16 rebounds and four blocks, and the Minnesota Timberwolves withstood an injury to Anthony Edwards to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-103 in the NBA In-Season Tournament. Edwards had 12 of his 21 points in the third quarter. He landed hard on his right side during a dunk attempt and left the game in pain. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 points on 13-for-22 shooting for the Thunder. His 11 metre effort to tie at the buzzer was well off the mark.

Doncic scores 41, Mavericks prevent Rockets from advancing with a 121-115 victory

Luka Doncic had 41 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, and the Dallas Mavericks prevented the Houston Rockets from advancing to the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament with a 121-115 victory on Tuesday night. Kyrie Irving added 22 of his 27 points in the second half for the Mavericks, who had already been eliminated. Their victory allowed the New Orleans Pelicans to win Group B in the Western Conference with a 3-1 record. The Mavericks, who trailed by nine points in the third quarter, grabbed the lead for good at 99-98 with 6:25 to play on a drive by Irving.

- with AP