NBA: Chris Paul provides brilliant lesson for trash-talking son

Always listen to your father. That's the lesson for the son of NBA star Chris Paul after confidently stating he could beat his dad in a shootout.

Despite Paul being a 10-time NBA All-Star and about to enter his 16th season in the league, his son Chris Paul Jr was still sure he would triumph in a challenge from the free-throw line.

Paul posted a video on social media of the encounter.

"I never understand why these kids won't be kids," the NBA star opens the video with. "This young man here thinks he can make more free-throws in a row than me."

"Thinks?" Paul Jr asks his father before claiming the recent addition to the Phoenix Suns only beat him in a game of one-on-one by one point.

Paul Jr then steps up to the line and manages to hit four in a row before missing his fifth attempt.

Paul Snr then took his turn. Which seemed to take quite a while in a serious thrashing.

"We've been here the last 10 minutes watching him make 100 free-throws in a row," his son admits at the end of the video.