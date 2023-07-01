Shane van Gisbergen speaks to the media at a Nascar press conference. Photo / Getty Images

Supercars defending champion Shane van Gisbergen’s frustrations with the politics of the category has opened the opportunity for an exploratory race in the North American Nascar championship this weekend.

It has been obvious recently van Gisbergen is frustrated with the V8 series this year, and the fun has gone out of it to a certain extent for him.

“I guess Supercars isn’t that fun at the moment,” he told Newstalk ZB.

“I’m not really enjoying it as much and starting to think about other things and looking around.

“But, my motivation for Supercars is high – I’m still trying hard and pushing as hard as I can, I guess – but I just don’t know, it’s complicated.

“Certainly now I’ve started watching Nascar more again this year that the opportunity’s come up, and it’s appealing.”

Van Gisbergen enjoyed his practice hit out at Charlotte Motor Speedway in a Nascar before Monday’s Chicago street race, and says while there’s very little similarity compared to his Supercar, he’s been impressed with how it goes.

“The car works pretty good and is everything you’d hope it would be. Very different to what I’m used to and anything else I’ve ever driven.

“It’s a proper race car. It turns good, it brakes good, fun to drive and you can feel everything.

“A difficult, unique car that’s fun to drive and I’m more confident now that I’ve driven the car.”

In a previous Weekend Herald interview, van Gisbergen bemoaned the lack of events on the Supercars calendar, saying 12 rounds just isn’t enough when compared to a 36-race season in Nascar.

The American series is incorporating an increasing number of road courses into the championship, which appeals to the Kiwi.

“They’re doing more road courses, more variation. Seeing the routine [of a race weekend] you go to a race, you spend half a day off, then you spend the week debriefing, and then focus on the next race, go travelling and do it all again.

“The routine of racing every weekend is pretty appealing. It’s mid-year now and we’ve only done five [rounds] in Supercars.

“So, that’s the appeal for me, just to go and try it out. [To] race every week would be pretty cool maybe, but we’ll see how this week goes.”

The 32-year-old has not committed to wanting to head to Nascar, but is keen to put a toe in the water and see if it could be something in the future.

In the past, he has said he likes racing sports cars in the US and that ovals don’t hold much fascination for him.

“Just open eyes and ears this week, just try and take it all in and enjoy myself, really.

“I’ve got no pressure on myself for results and I know that my preparation is good and if I have fun, maybe it’s something I will look at.

“I’m fully focused on Supercars for this year and next, for sure, but maybe if something comes up, I’ll definitely entertain it.”

As for this weekend’s race, van Gisbergen isn’t going to try and change the way he races and will give as good as he gets.

“I fully intend to race as I do in Australia and just because there are no rules here it doesn’t mean I’m going to go crazy and take everyone out.

“Everyone is racing here for points and a spot in the Chase so I’m going to be respectful and be someone they want to race with and not beat up on.

“It’s going to be fun, but you’ve got to stand your ground.”