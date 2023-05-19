V8 Supercar champion Shane van Gisbergen.

Kiwi motorsport driver Shane van Gisbergen has been handed a NASCAR drive at the Chicago Street Race in July.

The three-time Supercars champion will pilot the number 91 Chevrolet at the event on July 3.

“I can honestly say I have dreamed about an opportunity in NASCAR, but really never thought it would become a reality,” said van Gisbergen. “I can’t wait to get to the States to meet everyone and prepare for Chicago. It’s NASCAR’s first time on the streets of Chicago so in some ways everyone will be a rookie like me, but I don’t underestimate that it’s going to be a huge challenge.”

The 91 car is an occasional entry for the Trackhouse Racing team and debuted last year, with Formula 1 icon Kimi Raikkonen competing on two occasions.

Van Gisbergen is in Tasmania for the Supercars event this weekend.