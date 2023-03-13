Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen has been labelled disrespectful after refusing to answer any questions at a press conference. Video / Supercars Championship

Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen has been labelled disrespectful after refusing to answer any questions at a press conference. Video / Supercars Championship

Kiwi Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen has used a long post on social media to explain his behaviour after being labelled disrespectful during the opening weekend of the season.

In a wild 24 hours, the superstar Kiwi was sensationally stripped of his Race 1 victory at the Newcastle 500 following a protest.

Triple Eight was found guilty of breaching rules due to an incorrect application of dry ice as a cooling device.

On Sunday he was at the centre of another moment of high drama after he made late contact with rival Chaz Mostert on his way to claiming victory in Race 2.

Van Gisbergen refused to redress his position late in the race and Mostert sensationally followed suit by giving van Gisbergen’s Chevrolet Camaro a nudge.

The contact was the biggest talking point to emerge from the race, but a clearly angry van Gisbergen was in no mood to talk about it.

Van Gisbergen was criticised by former champions Mark Scaife and Garth Tander after failing to field questions at the press conference. Van Gisbergen took to social media to explain his actions saying he wasn’t happy with the Gen3 car overheating.

“Most people probably have noticed I have been pretty quiet publicly over the past couple of months. My purpose of writing this is not to ‘explain myself’ nor to expect sympathy for the public bashing that some of us drivers get, I guess I’ve always been told like most of us as kids ‘If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say it at all.’ I will never forget I’m in an extremely fortunate position of being a V8 Supercar driver, my dream job.

“It’s not a secret I haven’t been a fan of the way the Gen3 car feels and drives, and behind closed doors I’ve been pretty critical of things and tried to make it better, firstly with feedback to the category in the prototype testing and now with my team trying to make the race spec car to my liking.

“The category seems to think our complaints and gripes with the car will ‘make better racing’ if we are struggling and we are told to be positive and show the sport in a good light, which of course I understand the last part. I try to be as neutral as I can with my critiques of the car, I act with the intention of representing the drivers trying to make the car better for everyone.

“As much as I don’t have a good feeling with the car at the moment it drops perfectly into my strengths - Hard to drive, on edge, hard on tyres. Perfect for me! So what am I complaining about? I guess I want not only myself, but all drivers to be getting out of the car raving about how awesome and fun it is to drive. Which is something that’s not really happening now.”

Van Gisbergen explained his action when he didn’t provide a comment in the press conference following Sunday’s racing.

Supercars icon Skaife was scathing of van Gisbergen’s behaviour, which the Kiwi said was a “kick in the teeth”.

“Over the weekend I probably said a bit too much publicly on Friday about the heat of the cars, although it did prove fruitful getting extra cooling for the drivers. Many still struggled, including myself with the heat. Unfortunately that upset some of the top brass and hence my adopted media strategy for Sunday ‘if you don’t have anything good to say, don’t say it at all’. I just knuckled down and drove my arse off on track,” van Gisbergen continued in his social media post.

“I understand it’s my duty to represent the sport in a good light as Champion, I will do that to the best of my ability by being myself off track, racing hard on track for my team members, team partners and our fans. It was a real kick in the teeth hearing those comments from a five-time champion – someone I look up to and respect. I am not going to pretend it’s all roses when it is not.

“The messages I have received today from fans, friends, colleagues and media members has been surprising and amazing. I was pretty down last night so to have such support today from the people that matter is a great feeling.”









As reported by foxsports.com.au, van Gisbergen at one point put his hand up in Sunday’s press conference and bluntly refused to answer questions directed to him by Supercars press conference moderator Chad Neylon. He also pushed his microphone away when finishing one of his curt responses.

Shane van Gisbergen came under fire for his post-race refusal to answer any questions at the press conference. Photo / Supercars





Neylon: Shane, bouncing back, I imagine there was a bit of disappointment with the team today so did that make today’s race win even a little bit sweeter?

SVG: So basically just repeat what I said on track (to Yates), thanks to my team, our cars were awesome but all our talking was done on the track so thank you.

Neylon: Nah mate, it’s a press conference. We’ve got to ask you questions.

SVG: (Looks bemused) All the talking was done on track today, thank you.

Journo: Mate c’mon. Are you serious?

SVG: Yeah.

Thanks team, our cars were awesome, all our talking was done on track today 😀👍 pic.twitter.com/AL3RT55pms — Shane van Gisbergen (@shanevg97) March 12, 2023





Van Gisbergen’s former teammate Tander said the three-time champion needed to be better.

“For me that’s a bit of respect,” Tander said.

“Chad Neylon always asks fair and balanced questions.

“You’ve got to have a little bit of respect for the other people within the industry as well and how they’re going about their job.

“It’s his job to ask questions in the press conference.

“To not answer them like that, probably need to show a bit more respect. It’s a bit disappointing to hear that sort of behaviour from Shane.

“He is better than that.

“He doesn’t need to do that sort of stuff.”

The category now heads to Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix weekend at Albert Park, beginning March 30.

- With news.com.au