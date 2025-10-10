Advertisement
Supercars Bathurst 1000: Why Broc Feeney says Mount Panorama ‘changes lives’

Eric Thompson
Broc Feeney: "It's so hard to win because you know so many things can go wrong." Photo / Photosport

Eric Thompson at Bathurst

The road around Mount Panorama was built as a leisurely Sunday drive destination for tourists, but for more than 50 years it’s hosted one of motorsports’ toughest events.

One of the world’s truly iconic endurance races, the Bathurst 1000 is the jewel in the crown of

