Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport

Speedway community loses champion riders Ryan Terry-Daley, Nick Edmonds in double tragedy

Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Ryan Terry-Daley and Nick Edmonds. Photo / Rosebank Speedway

Ryan Terry-Daley and Nick Edmonds. Photo / Rosebank Speedway

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The motorcycle speedway community is mourning the loss of iconic racers Ryan Terry-Daley and Nick Edmond, who tragically died in separate incidents in the past week.

Both riders were well-respected in their disciplines and were affiliated with Auckland’s Rosebank Speedway. It’s understood Terry-Daley, 31, died in a car crash near

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save