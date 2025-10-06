Shane van Gisbergen talks to D'Arcy Waldergrave about his move to Nascar. Video / Herald NOW

Shane van Gisbergen wins Nascar Cup race in Charlotte for fifth win of season

Shane van Gisbergen has proven yet again why he’s the king of the streets after securing his fifth win of the Nascar season at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The Kiwi driver had a scare at the end with a rear tyre issue, but held on to finish 15s clear of Kyle Larson in a race where he started second and led 57 of the 109 laps on a course called The Roval, a hybrid road course/oval.

He celebrated the win with his trademark celebration by kicking a rugby ball into the stands.

While it was jubilation for van Gisbergen, it was heartbreak for his Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain, who was eliminated from the Nascar Cup Series playoffs on the last lap.

Van Gisbergen had already been eliminated from the playoffs which is now down to eight drivers.