Shane van Gisbergen has proven yet again why he’s the king of the streets after securing his fifth win of the Nascar season at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
The Kiwi driver had a scare at the end with a rear tyre issue, but held on to finish 15s clear of KyleLarson in a race where he started second and led 57 of the 109 laps on a course called The Roval, a hybrid road course/oval.
He celebrated the win with his trademark celebration by kicking a rugby ball into the stands.
While it was jubilation for van Gisbergen, it was heartbreak for his Trackhouse Racing teammate Ross Chastain, who was eliminated from the Nascar Cup Series playoffs on the last lap.
Van Gisbergen had already been eliminated from the playoffs which is now down to eight drivers.
But with victories at the Roval, Watkins Glen International, the Chicago Street Race, Sonoma and Mexico City, van Gisbergen is one win from tying Jeff Gordon’s record of six consecutive road or street course wins (which was set in 1999-2000).
The 36-year-old, who already holds the record for most Cup wins by a foreign-born driver, will have his next shot at history in the March 1, 2026 race at Circuit of the Americas.
There are five rounds left in this year’s championship, with the next race in Las Vegas next weekend.