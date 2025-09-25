Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport

Speedway community mourns death of Whanganui legend Alan ‘Moon Goon’ Luoni

Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Alan "Moon Goon" Luoni died over the weekend.

Alan "Moon Goon" Luoni died over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The New Zealand speedway community is mourning the loss of Alan “Moon Goon” Luoni, who died over the weekend.

Known for his energy and willingness to roll up his sleeves, Luoni dedicated more than 45 years to the sport, particularly in his hometown of Whanganui.

He served in numerous roles

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save