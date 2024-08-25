Shane van Gisbergen will be a fulltime fixture on the grid in the 2025 Nascar Cup Series. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi driver Shane van Gisbergen will be a fulltime fixture on the grid in the 2025 Nascar Cup Series, with Trackhouse Racing expanding its operation next season to bring in a third car.

Van Gisbergen made a splash on the American scene after joining Trackhouse Racing for a one-off project in 2023, racing in the inaugural event at the Chicago Street Course. Van Gisbergen won the race, becoming just the seventh driver to win on Nascar debut and the first to do so since 1963. That turned into a second opportunity with the team, with van Gisbergen claiming another top-10 finish, and he made his Nascar truck series debut later in the year.

His performances brought plenty of attention to the three-time Supercars champion, and he joined Trackhouse Racing for 2024 on a part-time basis with all three of Nascar’s national series as part of a development deal with the team, while running a fulltime schedule with Kaulig Racing in the Nascar Xfinity Series.

For 2025, the 35-year-old will join Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez in the team’s Cup Series line-up.

“This is what I have planned for and I am ready,” van Gisbergen said.