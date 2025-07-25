Alex Palou leads the IndyCar championship with 536 points, followed by Pato O’Ward, Kyle Kirkwood and Scott Dixon. Photo / Photosport

This weekend’s IndyCar race at Laguna Seca is the fifth race in four weeks of a hectic mid-season. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou has dominated the majority of the season so far, but Pato O’Ward has hit form of late and has cut into Palou’s points lead.

There are four drivers still mathematically in the running for the 2025 championship, including Kiwi Scott Dixon. Palou leads the championship on 536 points from O’Ward (437), Kyle Kirkwood (363) and Dixon (362). Any driver who trails the points leader by 162 or more after this race will be eliminated from championship contention as there will only be three races remaining in the season.

Dixon will make his 353rd consecutive race start and holds records for total starts, wins, and podium finishes. Photo / Icon Sportswire

Dixon continues to set records in IndyCar and will make his 353rd consecutive race start, extending his series record streak. He has passed Mario Andretti for the record number of total starts with his 408th start at Indianapolis and will extend his record to 416 this weekend.

If that’s not enough, the 45-year-old’s win at Mid-Ohio earlier this moth moved his total wins to 59 and extended two other records he holds – seasons with a win (23) and consecutive seasons with a win (21). Just to add a couple of cherries on top of the cake, Dixon also holds the record for podium finishes (145) and top-five finishes (215). Dixon may be hanging in contention for his seventh IndyCar title by his fingertips and will have to have a heck of a lot of luck to finish the season on top. Most eyes, however, will be on the battle up front between Palou going for his fourth title and O’Ward, who is on a hot streak with victory in two of the past three races.