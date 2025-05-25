The New Zealand contingent have had a day to forget at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.
Scott McLaughlin didn’t even start the race after crashing on the practice lap while mechanical issues ruined Scott Dixon’s day early on.
Starting fourth on the grid, Dixon was aiming for his second victory at the Brickyard but a brake issue saw him head to the pits at lap 31 and lose ground on the field. He re-joined three laps back and was chasing for the rest of the race, finishing 23rd.
Marcus Armstrong was the best of the Kiwis in 21st.