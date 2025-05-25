Advertisement
Home / Sport / Motorsport

Indy 500: Scott Dixon and Scott McLaughlin have a day to forget at Indianapolis 500

NZ Herald
Scott McLaughlin crunches his race car against pit wall at the end of the front straightaway with one lap to go before the initial green flag to start the 109th Indianapolis 500. Photo / Getty Images

The New Zealand contingent have had a day to forget at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.

Scott McLaughlin didn’t even start the race after crashing on the practice lap while mechanical issues ruined Scott Dixon’s day early on.

Starting fourth on the grid, Dixon was aiming for his second victory at the Brickyard but a brake issue saw him head to the pits at lap 31 and lose ground on the field. He re-joined three laps back and was chasing for the rest of the race, finishing 23rd.

Marcus Armstrong was the best of the Kiwis in 21st.

Dixon’s Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou claimed victory, his first at the Indy 500.

Palou, the three-time defending IndyCar champion, led on the final lap which has often been a bad spot at the Brickyard with some late victories in recent years coming via a last-lap overtake. But he held off a charging Marcus Ericsson before a yellow flag on the final corner secured the win.

