Scott Dixon, driver of the #9 Target Ganassi Racing Panoz Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the Indy Racing League IndyCar Series Inaugural Watkins Glen Indy Grand Prix on September 25, 2005 at Watkins Glen International in Watkins Glen, New York. (Photo by Gavin Lawrence/Getty Images)

The Motorsports Hall of Fame of America (MSHFA) has announced its Kiwi motorsport legend Scott Dixon will be amongst the list of the 2024 Induction Class at the 2023 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, California.

The six-time IndyCar series champion said he is honoured to have his name amongst the greats.

“I’m extremely honoured to be thought of in this way and mentioned among many of the greats across so many forms of motorsports. The first thing that comes to mind is how I was able to get here”

Dixon said it would not have been possible on his own and extended thanks to his team and family, sharing the moment with them.

“A single person can never do it alone. I’m grateful to Chip (Ganassi), the team and everyone who has helped make this possible over the last 20 years, and then going back to the start of it all with my parents and the group that helped me along.”

One of the most successful and longest running team-and-driver combinations in motorsports history, Dixon has never raced in the IndyCar series for a team other than Ganassi’s after joining the organization in 2002.

Chip Ganassi, CEO of Chip Ganassi Racing, said he there was not a more deserving current driver as inductee but kept focus on the job at hand as the series continues.

“There is not a more deserving driver that’s currently in the series for the Hall of Fame, and I know there’s even more work still to be done.”

Dixon competes this weekend in the 48th running of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in his No. 9 PNC Bank Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, a race Dixon and Ganassi combined to win in 2015. He currently sits third in the standings, 15 points behind leader Pato O’Ward.

The Class of 2024 includes the all-time winningest NHRA Top Fuel Funny Car crew chief Austin Coil (Drag Racing), HANS Device inventors Jim Downing & Dr. Robert Hubbard (Technology), desert racing legend and Hollywood stuntman Bud Ekins (Motorcycles), seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson (Stock Cars), four-time SCCA national champion and eight-time IndyCar title-winning owner Paul Newman (At Large) and 1966 Can-Am champion and championship-winning constructor John Surtees (Sports Cars). Two additional Historic Category inductees will be announced later this year.















