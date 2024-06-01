Louis Sharp (No 7) is racing in the GB3 category in 2024. Photo / Jakob Ebrey Photography.

Rising motorsport talent Louis Sharp wants to make amends this weekend at Circuit De Spa-Francorchamps after a less-than-stellar performance at the last round of the GB3 championship.

Last time out in April, the 17-year-old Kiwi came a little unstuck at Silverstone due to some poor weather and decision-making.

“Silverstone was difficult with wet weather and we didn’t get the tyre strategy right for qualifying,” Sharp said.

“The track was drier than we thought it was and almost ready for slicks. The tyres went off really quick and we struggled.

“That put us on the back foot right from the beginning and it made for a hard weekend.”

He qualified fifth before placing fourth in race one and fifth in race two.

Despite the hiccup at the British track, Sharp continues his march through the junior single-seater categories, having already won the British F4 championship.

He showcased his talents at the next level by taking pole and winning the opening round of the GB3 series. After two rounds, he tops the standings on 122 points, nine ahead of American Ugo Ugochukwu, his Rodin Motorsport teammate.

“Round one was a great result [first, second and fifth] and round two, not so much, but we’re still leading the championship,” Sharp said.

“The goal this weekend is to extend my championship lead. It’s still early in the series [round three of eight] and I haven’t been in the car since April, while others have been testing, [but] that’s no reason why I can’t still win.”

Sharp is yet to race outside Great Britain and is excited to be competing at the iconic Belgian track. This weekend will be the first of three venues on the continent for the series, with the Hungaroring (June 22-23) and Zandvoort (July 13-14) to follow.

“It’s my first time here at Spa and I’m looking forward to it. There will be a lot to learn in a very short period. It’s got a great history and is currently a Formula One track, which is a big bonus.

“F3 and F2 also race here, so it’s a good learning curve for me, as I hope to move up [into each category].

“I was lucky enough to have done a test day at Spa at the end of last year and it’s probably my most favourite track I’ve driven on so far.”

The step up from an F4 car to GB3 is a steep learning curve and is something the Kiwi teen is enjoying.

The challenge of the extra speed and grip has excited Sharp and he’s looking forward to getting even more out of the car.

“The GB3 cars are a lot quicker and have a lot more downforce.

“The F4 car does have a bit of aero but nowhere as much as the GB3 and that would probably be the biggest difference.

“That is where the biggest adjustments have been for me. The F4 car has an open diff, whereas the GB3 has a locked diff. I prefer the GB3 car, it’s a better car and I’m enjoying driving it a lot.

“It has been a cool step up and I’m enjoying every minute of it. It’s a great car to drive, and over a qualifying lap, it’s a blast.”

Being in a team that also fields cars in F3 and F2 allows Sharp, if the good results keep coming, to progress through the categories without having to jump around teams to achieve his ultimate goal of trying to crack F1.

“There are definitely tips and tricks the team can help me with, having raced F3 and F2 here in the past. Everyone in the team is very friendly and will help each other out.

“It’s a crucial thing that I have a place in the team — as long as I keep performing — and if the results keep coming, I should have a seat in F3 and F2 in the future.”



