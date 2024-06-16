The Toyota Gazoo Racing hybrid Toyota of Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa racing at Le Mans. Photo / Getty Images

Ferrari made it two in a row as the Italian team outlasted Toyota to win a weather-affected 24 Hours of Le Mans this morning, with the trio of Nicklas Nielsen, Antonio Fuoco and Miguel Molina crossing the line in the No. 50 car 14 seconds ahead of the No. 7 of Nyck de Vries, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez.

The No. 51 Ferrari helmed by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi rounded out the top three in the latest running of the most iconic sports car race in the world.

Kiwi former champion Brendon Hartley was in contention for a podium spot until his Toyota was struck by the car of Pier Guidi at a corner with two hours of racing left. The New Zealander – who won the event in 2017, 2020 and 2022 – was spun around in the collision and ended up facing the wrong way up the track.

He recovered to finish fifth, while Earl Bamber’s Cadillac came in seventh and Scott Dixon’s team withdrew with engine problems in their Cadillac in the 17th hour.

Rain and fog brought out the safety car in the early hours of the morning, with Ferrari jostling with Toyota and Porsche for top spot. But with dawn breaking, the racing resumed under a green flag with several teams in contention.

With less than six hours remaining, the No. 50 Ferrari made its move just before more rain fell with Fuoco moving up the grid. Nielsen then survived more late drama when a flapping door forced the car into an unscheduled pit stop but he managed to hang on for victory.