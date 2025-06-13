Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport

Le Mans 24-Hour race: Brendon Hartley on chasing fourth title

Eric Thompson
By
nzme·
4 mins to read

Brendon Hartley: "This race still gets me excited." Photo / Getty Images

Brendon Hartley: "This race still gets me excited." Photo / Getty Images

Three-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Brendon Hartley feels this could be his year to notch up another win. The Kiwi is no stranger to the Circuit de la Sarthe on the outskirts of the French city, as this is his 12th time at the iconic event.

Along with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Motorsport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Motorsport