Kiwi Formula One driver Liam Lawson thanked engineer Ernesto Desiderio’s quick thinking to avoid a scary incident during the Dutch Grand Prix overnight. Video / Sky Sport

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Kiwi Formula One driver Liam Lawson thanked engineer Ernesto Desiderio’s quick thinking to avoid a scary incident during the Dutch Grand Prix overnight.

Lawson was able to avoid crashing into the prone Ferrari of Charles Leclerc on lap 56 after being the first car on the scene following a blind corner and the Ferrari sitting stuck on the racing line.

“Double yellow where you are, double yellow where you are,” Lawson was told by Desiderio as he approached the incident.

“****, oh my God man. I could not see him at all,” Lawson responded after avoiding Leclerc’s car.

“You saved me there man,” he added.