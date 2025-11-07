Racing Bulls’ Lawson and Red Bull’s Tsunoda were eliminated in the first session of qualifying for tomorrow’s sprint race, finishing with the 17th and 18th fastest lap times respectively.

Lawson was among the first cars on track in qualifying, running three laps on the medium tyres and posting a lap time of 1m10.66s before returning to the pits.

He came back out onto the track with a little over two minutes left in the session, but did not do a second flying lap and was left to question what went wrong as he plummeted down the leaderboard.

“The first lap was okay, the car’s been very, very quick today. We came out of the garage for the second run, everyone was slowing down at the pit exit and I ran out of time, basically,” he said.

“We just messed up the timing completely. I don’t really know how, but that basically meant we didn’t do a second lap.

“Honestly, I don’t even think we left it that late. It’s just sometimes people leave big gaps and also with cars doing cooldowns on track, you get caught up in it and we just had really bad timing.

“I’m sure we’ll review it. We definitely didn’t need to take the risk because the car’s been very quick, so it’s pretty frustrating.”

It was a disappointing result for Lawson, particularly after a solid run in free practice one earlier in the day.

With Brazil hosting a sprint race, the grid were limited to just one practice session for the weekend. Lawson made the most of his, getting through 36 laps – second to Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli’s 37.

McLaren’s Lando Norris topped the session for speed with a 1m09.975s lap time, just 0.023s ahead of fellow papaya pal Oscar Piastri, with Kick Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg third fastest. Lawson finished the session in promising form with the 11th-fastest time; 0.819s off Norris. Tsunoda crashed early in the session, but was able to get back out for the end of the session. He was limited to just 20 laps and was slowest on track.

Norris claimed poll for the sprint race with a lap time of 1m09.243s, 0.097s ahead of Antonelli in second.

For Lawson, the sprint race will likely be more an opportunity to get a feel for things ahead of qualifying and the full race.

“We’ll be parked in traffic so we’ll try and learn something, but it’s going to be tough.”

Sao Paulo sprint grid

Lando Norris - McLaren Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes Oscar Piastri - McLaren George Russell - Mercedes Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin Max Verstappen - Red Bull Lance Stroll - Aston Martin Charles Leclerc - Ferrari Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls Nico Hulkenberg - Kick Sauber Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari Alex Albon - Williams Pierre Gasly - Alpine Gabriel Bortoleto - Kick Sauber Oliver Bearman - Haas Franco Colapinto - Alpine Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull Esteban Ocon - Haas Carlos Sainz - Williams

