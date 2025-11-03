Listen live from 8am

Racing Bulls Formula One driver Liam Lawson joins the Mike Hosking Breakfast to talk about the F1 season so far and his future at the team.

Lawson is readying for this week’s Brazilian Grand Prix after a disappointing outing in Mexico where his race lasted only a few laps.

The Kiwi is in a battle for a 2026 Formula One seat alongside Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda, teammate Isack Hadjar and Red Bull junior Arvid Lindblad.

Only Max Verstappen is confirmed at Red Bull next year, signed through to 2028, and is expected to be partnered by Hadjar, who is the next best driver on the organisation’s books so far in his rookie season.

And with Red Bull understood to be eager to promote 18-year-old Lindblad after one season of Formula Two, Lawson and Tsunoda have effectively been left in a shootout for that final place to partner the junior at Racing Bulls.

Lawson heads into this weekend’s racing, which includes a sprint race, on 30 points and 15th place on the driver standings.