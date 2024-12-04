Max Verstappen of the Netherlands during the race of the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands. Photo / Getty Images

The home Grand Prix of Formula One’s Dutch World Champion Max Verstappen will come to an end in 2026, organisers said today.

“We have decided to go out on a high with two more incredible Dutch Grands Prix in 2025 and 2026,” GP director Robert van Overdijk said in a statement.

The Dutch Grand Prix has been held since 2021 in the windswept seaside resort of Zandvoort on the North Sea coast.

Hundreds of thousands of orange-clad Dutch F1 fans cram into the small town to cheer on their hero Verstappen who, until this year, won every race on his home track.

This year’s edition saw a minor speed bump on his drive towards the World Championship, as he endured a miserable weekend in changeable weather, losing out to McLaren’s Lando Norris.