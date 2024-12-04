Van Overdijk told national broadcaster NOS said there were “various options on the table” to continue holding the Dutch GP, as Formula One looks to expand into new markets.
“We could have rotated with other circuits, there was also the possibility to continue annually,” said Van Overdijk.
But in the end, the decision was taken to end the race after the 2026 edition, he said.
“We’re going out with a bang. Of course it also makes us a bit sad, but more than anything else, we’re proud.”
He acknowledged the role that Verstappen -- “in my mind the greatest Dutch sporting star ever” -- had played in the success of the Grand Prix.
“In 2026, we will close an iconic chapter in Dutch sporting history. Max Verstappen has of course been a big driving force in that,” he said.
“Above all, let’s enjoy the two race weekends we have left.”
The 2025 Dutch Grand Prix will take place from August 29-31.
“I am incredibly grateful for the work that the team at the Dutch Grand Prix have done in recent years,” said Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.
F1 schedule 2025
March 16 - Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
March 23 - Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai
April 6 - Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
April 13 - Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
April 20 - Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah
May 4 - Miami Grand Prix, Miami
May 18 - Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola, Italy
May 25 - Monaco Grand Prix, Monaco
June 1 - Spanish Grand Prix, Montmelo
June 15 - Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
June 29 - Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
July 6 - British Grand Prix, Silverstone
July 27 - Belgian Grand Prix, Spa
August 3 - Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
August 31 - Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort
September 7 - Italian Grand Prix, Monda
September 21 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
October 5 - Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore
October 19 - United States Grand Prix, Austin
October 26 - Mexico Grand Prix, Mexico City
November 9 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Sao Paulo
November 22 - Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas
November 30 - Qatar Grand Prix, Lusail
December 7 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi