Jack Doohan started the season with Alpine but was dropped after the Miami Grand Prix. Photo / Getty Images

Australian Formula One driver Jack Doohan has pleaded for online abuse of his family to stop after being targeted on social media.

The 22-year-old, son of former motorcycling world champion Mick Doohan, was this month dropped by the Alpine team after only six races.

He was replaced by Argentina’s Franco Colapinto, who finished 16th at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Italy on Sunday following a big crash in qualifying.

Writing to his nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, Doohan said a fake post attributed to his father had been created on there to paint the elder Doohan in a bad light.

“Please stop harassing my family. I didn’t think I would have to get to this point,” Doohan wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of what he said was the fake post.