A few contenders for the biggest prize in the Supercars championship put their markers out early during the first practice of the four-day motorsport spectacular.

The weather played a big part, especially during the second session of the day, which was for co-drivers only, with most of them easing their cars around the circuit, not wanting to hit the wall.

Will Brown and Scott Pye set the fastest time, with James Golding and David Russell second, followed by Will Davison and Tony D’Alberto. Best of the Kiwis was Ryan Wood and Jayden Ojeda in fourth. The only Kiwi co-driver in the field, Fabian Coulthard (driving with Chaz Mostert), finished 12th.

“It was a bit like ice, and I was pretty cautious out there,” said Pye. “The car rolled out quite good and I didn’t want to push it too hard especially when it started raining.

“In the race you don’t have the option of bailing out, but today I could be a bit cautious, and the car was pretty quick anyway.”