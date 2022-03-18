Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: Why 2022 Formula One season could be one of the best in years

3 minutes to read
Lewis Hamilton reckons he "won't be competing for wins" early on. Photo / Getty

Lewis Hamilton reckons he "won't be competing for wins" early on. Photo / Getty

Eric Thompson
By
Eric Thompson

Eric Thompson is a motorsport writer for NZME

The opening round of the 2022 Formula One season at Bahrain this weekend should have a bumper audience. Lewis Hamilton was knocked off top spot in controversial circumstances last season by young charger Max Verstappen,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.