Motorsport: Shaquille O'Neal hijacks Grand Prix in akward podium moment

Shaquille O'Neal on the victory podium. Photo / Twitter

Max Verstappen extended his lead in the Formula 1 world championship as Red Bull took the honours in the United States Grand Prix.

Red Bull had two men on the podium with Perez finishing third but their dominance was overshadowed during the celebration when NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal popped up to present the victory trophy.

The 2.1m colossus made a grand entrance into pit lane in a comical, open-top hot rod.

But it was the sight of the 49-year-old standing behind the podium between Verstappen and Hamilton that has caused the most chatter on social media.

Shaq loomed as a huge figure standing eye ball to eye ball with the two drivers, despite the pair standing on podiums.

Some described the scene as "awkward".

Plenty of F1 commentators found it too difficult to ignore the impulse to make the joke about Shaq finishing the race in P1.5.

Shaq awkwardly standing on the podium is too good — Lauren Comitor (@laurencomitor) October 24, 2021

Shaq being on the podium is greatest thing to happen to F1. I love this dumb sport. — Michael Castillo (@MichaelCastFS) October 24, 2021

Incredible result for Shaq at the American Grand Prix pic.twitter.com/D8sLyx4jBk — Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) October 24, 2021

Shaq congratulated each of the three drivers as they took their steps onto the podium, leaving them lookle like little play things for the former Los Angeles Lakers champion.

Hamilton admitted after the race, Red Bull were simply too strong across the weekend.

"Firstly congratulations to Max, he did a great job today," Hamilton said before the podium celebrations.

"It was such a tough race. Got a good start and gave it absolutely everything but at the end of the day they just had the upper hand this weekend."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner told Verstappen on the team radio after the victory: "Sheer class Max, that was classy. What a drive. What a drive".

He admitted after the race he was beyond nervous about the team's early stop strategy that ultimately decided the race.

Verstappen won the race by just 1.3 seconds.

The crucial moment may have been lap 54 when Hamilton was bizarrely 0.5 seconds slower, despite being on a charge with the fresher tyres.

The championship now heads to Mexico in two weeks — a venue that has traditionally been friendly to Red Bull.