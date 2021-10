Courtney Duncan. Monster Energy

Kiwi Courtney Duncan has secured a third-successive women's motocross world championship following pair of podiums in the season's final round in Italy.

Duncan finished third and first in this morning's two races, handing her a 31-point margin on the final rider standings.

Nancy Van De Ven of Netherlands finished second behind the Kiwi with Italy's Kiara Fontanesi in third.

More to come...