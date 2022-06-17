Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: Shane Van Gisbergen to race in Rally New Zealand

3 minutes to read
Shane van Gisbergen is preparing to drive in the Rally New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

Shane van Gisbergen is preparing to drive in the Rally New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

NZ Herald
By Nathan Limm

Shane van Gisbergen's asphalt-hardened tyres are set to get a taste of gravel.

The two-time Supercars champion has confirmed will compete in the World Rally Championship's Rally New Zealand in Auckland from September 29 to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.