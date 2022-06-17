Shane van Gisbergen is preparing to drive in the Rally New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

Shane van Gisbergen's asphalt-hardened tyres are set to get a taste of gravel.

The two-time Supercars champion has confirmed will compete in the World Rally Championship's Rally New Zealand in Auckland from September 29 to October 2, the weekend before Bathurst.

Van Gisbergen will race in the WRC2 category in a Skoda alongside co-driver and former Australian champion Glen Weston. Their car is prepared by Race Torque, a Perth-based team he represents in the Australian Rally Championship, which is backed by two expat New Zealanders.

Van Gisbergen said the move to rally driving has been a while in the making. "It's been a build-up. I've always wanted to be part of rally. It's always been a dream to do it but I've never really had the chance to convert. I've always been focused on circuit racing."

Rally New Zealand chairman PJ Johnston said having another big-name headlining the event alongside Hayden Paddon is key for attracting Kiwi punters.

"It just makes for one huge spectacle. We're really stoked to get Shane here and I'm sure the fans will come out in support of him."

Van Gisbergen's love affair with rallying began in childhood, when watching his father compete against international opposition at Totara Park in the early 1990s ignited his own passion for motorsport.

"I remember being young, going to rally sprints and playing in the mud and gravel; going through stages and watching him drive through the corners."

Van Gisbergen made his rally debut in 2020, winning the battle of Jack's Ridge in Whitford.

The Race Torque driver competed in the Australian Rally Championship for the first time in Canberra in April. He was never lower than fourth across the 13 stages, winning special stage 12 and the rally-ending power stage.

He plans to compete in the New Zealand Rally Championship's Rally Hawke's Bay next month alongside Weston.

Van Gisbergen said his co-driver has been instrumental in his development. "He's a multi-time Australian champion and he's been really good at getting me up to speed.

"I just need to get used to pace notes: How they read for the New Zealand roads and just get better. Pace notes are pretty tough. That's where most of the speed is for me."

With Van Gisbergen's considerable talent behind the wheel, Johnston has no doubt the circuit driver will be able to keep Paddon on his toes.

"Shane — with a little bit more experience — will definitely be up to speed against Hayden. I think he will surprise. He's a good, fast, consistent driver."

The New Zealand Rally Championship continues this weekend with the Rally of South Canterbury.