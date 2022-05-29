Scott Dixon drives into the first turn during the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Photo / AP

Updates of the Indianapolis 500 as Scott Dixon goes for a second win at the Brickyard.

146 of 200

Brilliant pit stop from Dixon, only one to go. Perfect from his crew. Dixon has now set a new record for number of laps leading the Indy500, beating the late Al Unser Snr. On lap 146 of 200.

But O'Ward does even better in the pits and leads Dixon.

125 of 200

Scott Dixon still leads, ahead of O'Ward and Daly. The Kiwi's Chip Ganassi team sounds pretty confident in how they've managed his pit stops - on lap 125 it's looking pretty good as Dixon seeks his second Indy500 win.

110 of 200

Dixon leads the cars into the pits, with race under its third caution on lap 108 as former F1 driver and Indy 500 rookie Romain Grosjean crashed out.

A bit of luck for Dixon with the pit lane timing. Dixon running second to Conor Daly.

Lap 100 of 200

Halfway point and Dixon still looking strong in the front but the fuel strategy is not the best of the field due to getting his last top-up just before the yellow flag. It means everyone behind him is in a better situation. He will need to save fuel at some point.

He has Conor Daly, Pato O'Ward and Marcus Ericsson behind him. Scott McLaughlin remains in 12th.

Lap 72 of 200

It was all going a little too perfect for Chip Ganassi Racing. Dixon had just come out of the pits and when Callum Ilott crashed and forced a yellow. That worked out fine for Dixon but not great for teammate Alex Palou who hadn't pitted yet and will drop well down the field.

Yellow is lifted at lap 79 and they are back underway with Dixon in the front. But he has lost his wingman.

McLaughlin started in 26th and he's sitting in 12th.

Lap 65 of 200

Everything is going to plan for Scott Dixon as he looks to win his second Indy 500.

Dixon, who started on pole, has been swapping the lead with Chip Ganassi Racing teammate Alex Palou.

65 of the 200 laps have been raced so far with the only incident being the crash of Rinus Veekay while he was sitting in second.