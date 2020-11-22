Motorsport: Scary scenes as MotoGP rider crawls off track to escape rival bikes

Moto2 rider Aron Canet has escaped a possible accident after narrowly avoiding being run over during a race in Portugal.

The Spanish rider fell off his bike during a qualifying session for the Portuguese Grand Prix over the weekend.

Left lying on the track he quickly realised he needed to get to safety with other bikes trailing behind him.

Somehow he escaped a collision after crawling to the side of the track with several bikes zooming straight by him.

Canet eventually recovered and manged to qualify for the race where he finished in 15th place earning a championship point.