Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: Marcus Armstrong ready for next step as he leaves Formula 2 for IndyCar

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
Marcus Armstrong won three Formula 2 races in the 2022 season. Photo / Getty Images

Marcus Armstrong won three Formula 2 races in the 2022 season. Photo / Getty Images

Marcus Armstrong welcomes the opportunity to tame another animal.

After a successful, albeit inconsistent, stint in Formula 2, the 22-year-old driver will take his talents to the United States in 2023, inking a deal with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport