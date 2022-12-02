Marcus Armstrong. Photo / Getty

New Zealand has another IndyCar driver.

Formula 2 driver Marcus Armstrong will join Chip Ganassi Racing for the 2023 IndyCar season, where he will link up with six-time IndyCar champion and fellow Kiwi Scott Dixon.

The 22-year-old Armstrong, who will drive the No 11 Honda, said he was excited for the next step in his career.

“I’m ecstatic to be a part of the IndyCar Series, but especially with Chip Ganassi Racing because it is such an iconic and successful team,” said Armstrong. “I have an extraordinary opportunity in front of me to learn from people that have been performing at the absolute highest level in this sport.

“As a Kiwi, I’ve always watched Scott Dixon succeed in the championship with this team, so on a personal level this is quite special for me. I am a hard worker that looks to improve every single day. With the knowledge and personnel that this team has, I’m very excited to take on this new challenge.”

The team’s managing director Mike Hull said Armstrong was an exciting signing.

“As a 22-year-old, what is in common to others who have climbed into IndyCar with CGR is that at that age he already knows how to win.

“That’s been repeatedly proven at the highest global level. Besides talent, the intangible that he brings creates measurement through opportunity.”

Armstrong drove in Formula 2 from 2020 to 2022, where he earned four wins and eight podiums.

He joins new teammate Dixon and former Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin as the three Kiwis in IndyCar.