Liam Lawson has spent plenty of time around the AlphaTauri team this season. Photo / Getty Images

Liam Lawson knows he missed a golden opportunity to graduate to Formula 1 this season, but admits it was an obvious choice for AlphaTauri to go in another direction.

The sister team to Red Bull, initially established in order to give drivers of the Red Bull academy like Lawson opportunities at the top level, found themselves with an empty seat for 2023 after Pierre Gasly opted to join Alpine next season. Lawson has spent 2022 as the reserve driver for both AlphaTauri and Red Bull and has been the former’s rookie test driver, but was overlooked when the seat became free as AlphaTauri instead signed current Mercedes reserve driver Nyck de Vries.

Speaking to the Herald about that decision, Lawson said he hadn’t had a conversation with AlphaTauri as to why they went in another direction because it seemed clear to him given how his season in Formula 2 had played out.

“I feel ready for Formula 1, especially with the F1 tests that I’ve done, I think there’s no reason why I shouldn’t be there,” Lawson said. “But at the same time, there are results on paper, and this year they haven’t been there. So, it doesn’t matter what the reasons are, at the end of the day there’s no excuse. As unfortunate as it is, it was a bit expected.”

Lawson started his Formula 2 campaign with a bang, finishing on the podium in the first three races of the year including a race win in the sprint in Saudi Arabia. However, he has had his share of issues as the season progressed and was forced to retire from four races – three of those being the feature races, where the most points are on offer.

While he has had plenty of speed, he hasn’t been able to take full advantage and sits seventh in the standings heading into the final event of the season in Abu Dhabi in a fortnight.

“It would be difficult for them to put someone who’s - I don’t even know where I am in the F2 championship right now – but wherever I am, it’s not ideal and you can’t put somebody in a Formula 1 seat when they’ve had a bad season like this – I don’t think at least,” he said.

“That’s more or less the reason behind it, but I’m still in the programme and I have another opportunity next year to keep striving for that. The goal is still the same and hopefully, in another 12 months’ time I’ll be more ready than I am now.”

Despite not getting the role, Lawson has impressed in his two opportunities in Formula 1 practice sessions this season – particularly last weekend in Mexico where he was the fastest of the five rookie drivers on track. All teams are required to give rookie drivers opportunities in practice sessions at two events on the calendar and AlphaTauri ran Lawson in both of theirs.

But although the team had reached their requirements, Lawson could be back in a Formula 1 car again this season, tipped to take the wheel of Max Verstappen’s car with Red Bull still having a session owed to a rookie. This opportunity is yet to be confirmed, however.

Lawson was not in a position to confirm any details about what his outlook was for 2023 either, as those plans were still in motion and yet to be signed off. He was, however, excited about his future as part of the Red Bull programme.

Still only 20 years old, Lawson knew more Formula 1 seats would open during his career and said he didn’t feel any pressure that came with many tipping him as the likely next young star to make the step up as it was all part of the journey.

Instead, he believed he put more pressure on himself as he knew what he was capable of when he got behind the wheel.

“I am disappointed that obviously there was an opportunity to go to Formula 1 next year and the fact that’s been missed is definitely there in the back of my mind, but at the same time, even if I feel ready now, every year it gets longer and I’m always developing and getting better.

“So, when I do eventually get that opportunity, I want to go in and deliver at the absolute best I can, and I think in another 12 months’ time, I’ll be even more prepared for that.”