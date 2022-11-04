Voyager 2022 media awards
Motorsport: Liam Lawson realistic and optimistic after missing out on AlphaTauri Formula 1 seat for 2023 season

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Liam Lawson has spent plenty of time around the AlphaTauri team this season. Photo / Getty Images

Liam Lawson knows he missed a golden opportunity to graduate to Formula 1 this season, but admits it was an obvious choice for AlphaTauri to go in another direction.

The sister team to Red Bull,

