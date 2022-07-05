Liam Lawson won the F2 sprint race in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, late last month. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand's Liam Lawson is taking a wait-and-see approach after being announced as Red Bull's new Formula 1 reserve driver.

Lawson has replaced Juri Vips in the role after Red Bull terminated the Estonian's contract for using a racial slur during an online gaming stream.

It means Lawson is next cab off the rank if Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez as well as AlphaTauri's Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda are unable to drive during the rest of the Formula One season.

Vips stepped in for Perez in the first practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix last month and finished last.

Lawson should get a chance to test drive the Red Bull F1 car in the coming months as well to prepare for the possibility of a call-up.

"I think it's a very very cool opportunity," the 20-year-old told Gold Sport. "I'm extremely grateful for the position and the opportunity I've been given.

But honestly, it doesn't change too much in terms of my programme this year. Still focusing a lot on simulator work trying to help where I can on the Formula 1 side, back at base. And obviously later on in the season to do some free practice sessions as well which would be very cool. But to me at the moment, I'm just focusing on F2."

Lawson should get a chance in the Red Bull F1 set up next month with a three-week break between the Hungarian and Belgian Grand Prix but he said nothing is locked in yet.

"The right way to go about things is let us crack on with what we're doing and when that opportunity comes I'll be ready for it."

Lawson heads into the next race this weekend in Austria sitting in fifth overall with seven events remaining as he looks to build on a podium in the feature race at Silverstone over the weekend.

Liam Lawson has been part of the Red Bull junior team since 2019. Photo / Getty Images

He's tied with fellow Kiwi Marcus Armstrong and Carlin teammate Vips on 59 points, 89 adrift from leader Felipe Drugovich.

"Trying to get a clear break makes such a huge difference. If you get two, three race weekends go your way it makes your championship. We're waiting for that. Hopefully that's happening now and that will definitely put us in a better position and break us clear from the tight fight we're in."

Lawson has some recent success at the Red Bull Ring where he won two races at the DTM event there last year and also claimed a Formula Three victory in 2020.

"I like the track a lot. It's obviously a second home base like the UK, especially for Red Bull there. It's going to be a pretty cool weekend. The atmosphere is always really cool there and the track is also very nice to drive, especially in a single-seater. A lot of high speed with a bit of elevation; it's a fun place to drive.

"We've had some success there in the past and the goal this weekend is to try and repeat that."