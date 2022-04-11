Karting driver Artem Severiukhin can be seen allegedly performing a Nazi salute at the podium. Video / @F1FeederSeries1

A Russian go-kart driver who made what appeared to be a Nazi salute on a race podium has been axed by his team and is under investigation, the FIA motor sports governing body said today.

Artem Severiukhin was filmed extending his raised right arm and then laughing as he stood on the podium after winning a European Championship race in Portugal Sunday.

The incident happened while the national anthem of Italy was being played, as the former junior champion of Russia is competing under an Italian flag.

The FIA said it "launched an immediate investigation into the unacceptable conduct of Mr. Artem Severiukhin."

The Paris-based organisation said it would "communicate shortly on the further steps that will be taken in this case."

Severiukhin posted a video apologising but denying it was a Nazi salute.

"I want to apologise. I have never supported Nazism and consider it one of the worst crimes against humanity,' he said.

"I am ready to be punished but there was no support for Nazism or fascism."

Earlier this his Swedish team terminated his contract.

"Ward Racing condemns the personal actions of pilot Artem Severiukhin during the award ceremony on April 10, 2022 in the strong possible terms, as it considers them a manifestation of unsportsmanlike behaviour, an unacceptable violation of the ethical and moral sports codex.

"On the basis of these considerations, Ward Racing sees no possibility for continued cooperation with Artem Severiukhin and will proceed with terminating his racing contract.'"