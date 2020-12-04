Website of the Year

Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: Kiwis Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy to contest depleted Formula E championship

3 minutes to read

Jaguar driver Mitch Evans will return to Formula E once again in 2021, looking to improve on a career-best championship finish of fifth. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald
By: Eric Thompson

New Zealand will have two racers in the 2020-21 Formula E championship.

Former Super GT and Super Formula champion Nick Cassidy has joined Envision Virgin Racing while series stalwart Mitch Evans remains at Panasonic Jaguar.

