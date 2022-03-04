Christchurch teen Louis Sharp has signed with the prestigious Carlin team in Formula 4. Photo / Facebook/Louis Sharp Motorsport

Kiwi motorsport prodigy Louis Sharp has made a dream signing with the Carlin racing team for the upcoming British Formula 4 season.

The 14-year-old Christchurch teen will jump on the plane to the UK on Saturday for testing ahead of his first race in May.

Speaking to Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking, Sharp said he's excited about the opportunity and challenge of stepping up into F4 racing.

"It's all come out of nowhere; it's all moving very quickly," Sharp said.

"It's going to be a bit different to what I'm used to driving but I'm really looking forward to the new challenge."

Sharp has been racing karts since he was six and has been progressing up the ranks in single seater formula racing.

He says his ultimate goal is to make it to Formula 1.

"That's the plan. I've been lucky enough to sign with Carlin now. They also do F3 and F2, so the hope is I keep on moving up through the ranks. I'm looking forward to it all."

Sharp joins the prestigious Carlin team, where fellow Kiwi Liam Lawson plies his trade in Formula 2. The team has also had F1 stars Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo come through their ranks.

Sharp says it's great to have New Zealanders like Lawson and F2 driver Marcus Armstrong to learn from.

"I've done a bit with Liam in the past. It's great to have someone like him, and Marcus also, who are racing F2 to I guess look at the stuff they've done and try and follow in their footsteps."

Sharp, who will be accompanied by his dad to the UK, says it will be difficult to leave family and friends behind, but he's looking forward to the new challenge – which will include juggling school work on the side.

"Of course I am a little bit nervous. I think the main thing that's going to be a bit different is not seeing my mum and my sister and also my friends.

"But I'm so excited and thankful to be given the opportunity to be going over there. I'm looking forward to it."