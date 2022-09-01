Motorsport: Greg Murphy takes on Christchurch fans ahead of final Bathurst

Motor racing legend Greg Murphy is heading back to Bathurst for one 'last ride'. Photo / Lucas Wroe, One Nine Media

Greg Murphy's 'last ride' at Mount Panorama, on the famous Bathurst track, is just over a month away, after eight years away from the mecca of Aussie Super Cars.

The V8 legend is in Christchurch this weekend competing in the first round of the South Island Endurance Championship, getting his racing fitness back for the high race.

"I am trying to temper my enthusiasm and excitement," Murphy said. "It was unexpected, I haven't come to full terms (with it) heading back after eight years."

Murphy is a wild card entry at this year's Bathurst 1000 with fellow kiwi and co-driver Richie Stanaway.

Murphy said it is a "cool opportunity" after he never thought he would get behind the wheel again at the 'Great Race'.

"When it was first suggested it was more of a nightmare than dream come true," said Murphy

It will be Greg Murphy's 23rd Bathurst start, having won in 1996, 1999, 2003 and 2004.

The Kiwi motorsport legend last tackled Mount Panorama eight years ago with mixed results before he retired.

In 2014 he suffered an electrical fault on the start line that affected the dash on the steering wheel, and in 2013 crashed heavily into a fence wrapped around a tree above the cutting.

He walked away from the race track and ended up on the other side of the camera as a TV commentator for the Great Race, completing his life as a professional supercar driver.

"This time there is no pressure, no expectation, I'm excited to see what happens, exciting and nerve-racking," said Murphy.

Previously he has gone to Bathurst to win, regardless of form. This time he is going to enjoy it for different reasons, for the fans.

"We are going there to compete, to represent, for Richie Stanaway putting him back in a car," he said.

Last year the pair were ruled out of the Bathurst field by Covid after failing to secure a required MIQ spot that would have guaranteed their return to New Zealand following the race.

So will this year's race be his 'last ride'?

"I said that eight years ago didn't I," says Murphy. "I can't see how there would be a need to go and do it again after this one."

"I think I am 99.999 per cent sure, no 100 per cent certain this will be the last time," he added.

On Friday, Christchurch motor racing fans have a chance to meet Murphy and Stanaway and race around two of the best around Bathurst onboard a V8 Supercar simulator at Stadium Cars.