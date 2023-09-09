Voyager 2023 media awards

Motorsport: Fourth world title the sweetest for Kiwi star Courtney Duncan

Eric Thompson
By
3 mins to read
Courtney Duncan with the spoils of victory. Photo / photosport.nz

Courtney Duncan says her fourth world motocross title means the most.

The 27-year-old clinched the FIM WMX championship in Turkey last weekend.

“I don’t really think it’s sunk yet if I’m being honest,” Duncan said.

